New hot spots to eat in Indy

Check out the latest in food and restaurant news with Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host, Eat Drink Indy!

22nd St. Diner will open in the former LongBranch site at 22nd and Delaware streets July 1.

The former fire station at 56th and Illinois streets may get new life as a restaurant and bar.

Bent Rail restaurant and brewery is now brewing beer and has several styles on tap.

Riverfront Taproom in Shelbyville just had its grand opening for its new outdoor area.

And there’s a new market, The Hayloft farm-to-table store, that opened last month in Brownsburg.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.