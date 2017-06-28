Summer yoga for kids/teens

Get focused, get centered and get rid of the stress! Meet Erin Smith, Sully, Harper and Sawyer, as we learn more about the kids’ yoga classes at Flourish Yoga + well-being and find out how your kiddo can benefit– mind, body and soul!
- Karma Youth Yoga classes combine yoga and an easy crafting experience into a single 75-minute session. (Kids ages 5-12)
- Three classes per week – Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday morning; only $10 per class!
- Karma Youth Yoga takes place during normally scheduled adult yoga classes in the other studio at Flourish so parents can do yoga, too.
- The yoga postures are specifically geared toward young kids and are taught in a safe and fun setting using games and play.
- Yoga is becoming more and more popular with kids of all ages. It can not only help them increase their strength, flexibility and balance, but also may improve focus, self-esteem, and sleep.
- Karma Yoga is the term for practices that give back to one’s community or serve others in some way.
- Children learn and practice Karma Yoga in these classes by doing a craft and then either giving it to somebody as a gift or selling it and donating the proceeds to a community cause of their choice.
- Karma Youth Yoga also helps kids learn about their community and develop a sense of service to and compassion for others.
To learn more, visit:
Website: www.flourishyoga.biz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Flourish-Yoga-wellbeing-Back-Om-Again-133545986693696/