Summer yoga for kids/teens

Get focused, get centered and get rid of the stress! Meet Erin Smith, Sully, Harper and Sawyer, as we learn more about the kids’ yoga classes at Flourish Yoga + well-being and find out how your kiddo can benefit– mind, body and soul!

Karma Youth Yoga classes combine yoga and an easy crafting experience into a single 75-minute session. (Kids ages 5-12)

Three classes per week – Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Saturday morning; only $10 per class!

Karma Youth Yoga takes place during normally scheduled adult yoga classes in the other studio at Flourish so parents can do yoga, too.

The yoga postures are specifically geared toward young kids and are taught in a safe and fun setting using games and play.

Yoga is becoming more and more popular with kids of all ages. It can not only help them increase their strength, flexibility and balance, but also may improve focus, self-esteem, and sleep.

Karma Yoga is the term for practices that give back to one’s community or serve others in some way.

Children learn and practice Karma Yoga in these classes by doing a craft and then either giving it to somebody as a gift or selling it and donating the proceeds to a community cause of their choice.

Karma Youth Yoga also helps kids learn about their community and develop a sense of service to and compassion for others.

To learn more, visit:

Website: www.flourishyoga.biz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Flourish-Yoga-wellbeing-Back-Om-Again-133545986693696/