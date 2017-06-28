Top 8 Things to do in Indy This Weekend: June 30-July 4

It’s the weekend ahead of Independence Day and we’ve got an action packed Top 8 list featuring swimming, fireworks, food, music and everything else that makes America great!

Phillips 66 National Championships, World Championship Trials

Some of the Rio Olympics biggest stars and over 900 other up-and-coming elite swimmers will be vying for a spot on Team USA, which will be competing in Budapest, Hungary, at the FINA World Championships later this summer. The events began Tuesday at the Indiana University Natatorium on the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus and will run through Saturday. For more information, click here.

Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition

2017 is the fourth year for this completion open to precollege students ages 5-18. The competition lets young pianists perform for international judges in a world-class facility. The event runs daily at either the Studio Theatre or the Palladium (depending on the day) until Saturday. For more information, click here.

Star Spangled Symphony with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be busy this holiday weekend with five patriotic concerts: Friday at downtown’s White River State Park and Saturday through Independence Day on Tuesday at Conner Prairie Interactive History Park in Fishers.

Lady Antebellum

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum recording trio will bring the You Look Good Tour to Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville at 7 p.m. Saturday. Special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will also be on the stage. Tickets are still available.

Taste of Indy

This family-friendly event at Monument Circle will feature entertainment throughout the day on top of an abundance of food for an $8 ticket (children younger than 6 are FREE). Foodies can sample the best the Circle City has to offer between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Chilly Water Brewing Co. three-year anniversary

Head over to the brewery at 719 Virginia Ave. on Saturday for the 3 Year Anniversary Celebration. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with 20 beers on tap, food and a raffle with proceeds benefiting the Humane Society and the Downtown Indy Dog Park Coalition! For more information, click here.

Boston with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts; Foster the People

Two big concerts will be in the Indy area this Sunday. Boston with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be performing at Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville beginning at 7:30 p.m. A short while after at 8 p.m., Foster the People and Maya Folick will take the stage in the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre.

Fourth of July events

While not technically “this weekend,” we will still have a lot happening early next work week with the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year. The biggest event for Independence Day in Indianapolis is the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest featuring live entertainment from the Indianapolis Colts Stage, family fun in the Royal Pin Leisure Centers Kids Area, local small businesses in the Indiana Originals Marketplace and a great view of the Downtown fireworks from Regions Tower at the Indiana War Memorial plaza.

There are plenty of other Independence Day-themed activities leading up to the official holiday — including a hoagie-eating contest, a 6-mile and 6K race, a concert to battle cancer, a special edition of Concerts on the Canal, a naturalization ceremony and more! For details on Fourth of July events in Indianapolis, click here.