What’s next for John Marshall Community High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Marshall Community High School sits on the corner of East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The Indianapolis Public Schools district has slated Marshall to turn into a middle school for the upcoming school year.

However, news broke that IPS may make a move to sell the school after the upcoming school year.

“It’s going to be a tremendous blow to the east side and families,” said James Jackson, a pastor.

Jackson’s church, Fervent Prayer, is less than a block from the school.

Members of the church have fought to keep the school open in the past. During the summer, students at the school can get jobs through the church for the summer.

On Wednesday, during the church’s weekly radio broadcast, Jackson prayed for the students and families impacted by the recommendations.