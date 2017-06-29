2 shot in small town in Henry County; search for suspect underway

KENNARD, Ind. (WISH) — Henry County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were searching for an armed suspect after a man and woman were shot Thursday afternoon at a home in this small Henry County town.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were searching for an armed suspect.

They were dispatched at 5:16 p.m., said the county’s emergency management director.

Police went to a home in the 200 block of North Main Street, said Detective Matt Pierce with the sheriff’s office. From there, one person was airlifted and another person was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital, said Sheriff Richard McCorkle. He was unsure which hospital was taking the victims.

He said the search is underway for the suspect and did not have additional details about the shootings.

Kennard is a town of 480 located about 4 miles east of New Castle.