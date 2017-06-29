8-year-old recovering after ATV flipped onto him

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An 8-year-old boy is being treated for a broken bone in his arm at Riley Hospital for Children after an all-terrain vehicle flipped onto him.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.

The boy, of Thorntown, was driving a small four-wheeler in a wooded area Thursday afternoon in Clinton County. He struck a log on the trail, and the ATV flipped on its side, landing on the boy.

A family member took the boy to Witham Hospital in Lebanon before he was transferred to Riley Hospital. He also sustained bruises on his leg. The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

As WISH-TV previously reported, starting July 1, anyone under the age of 18 operating or riding on an ATV will be required by law to wear a DOT-approved helmet.