Looking for a good spook? Look no further than the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, IL. The Ghost in the Library is a dramatic and magical special effects presentation that uses Holavision® to answer the question, why keep all of this old stuff in a museum?!

Phil Funkenbusch, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, shares more.

For more information and for site hours visit – www.visitspringfieldillinois.com

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPRINGFIELD CVB