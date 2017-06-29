Artists converge at Gluestick Festival

What’s a Gluestick Festival? We find out with Festival Director Kelsey Simpson and Elsy Benitez, Assistant Curator, Herron School of Art and Design.
Gluestick Festival
July 8, Irvington Theater, 12-5 p.m.
- Exhibition organized in conjunction with festival and features 18 different zine/zine organizers with over 30 artists. There is also a zine library and a free zine section, including a zine about how to make a zine.
- Exhibition reception is on First Friday, July 7th from 6:00 to 8:30 pm along with two additional exhibitions.
- Gluestick Festival will take place Saturday July 8th from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. We will have over 45 zine makers along with workshops, poetry readings, live music, and a keynote speech by Indianapolis native, zine maker, and current Mother Jones photo editor Mark Murrmann.
- Gluestick aims to encourage a DIY community through self-publishing, whether it takes the form of a zine, chapbook, or comic and to foster and encourages individuals to meet other local and regional artists.
To learn more, visit:
- Website for exhibition: iupui.edu website for festival: gluestickfest.wordpress.com