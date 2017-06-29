Avon boys creates Summer Kindness Challenge

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Many kids spend their summer break basking in the sun and just enjoying the time off, but one Avon boy has set a goal to make his community a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

It’s called the Summer Kindness Challenge, dubbed by 11-year-old Maddix Lane. He started it right after school was out for summer and just weeks later, it’s spreading throughout the Avon community.

It’s a common sight and sound of summer, kids at a lemonade stand hoping to earn a few extra bucks, but this is different. Lane and his friends are handing out free lemonade and cookies as people arrive home from a day at work.

It comes with a catch though. As Lane completes his good deed, he hands the recipient a card.

“They all say some kind of please pass something on, like love, sparkle, kindness,” Lane said.

It’s a hand written note, drawn, created, and mass produced by Lane and his family.

“We laminated them, because whenever we pass them around from person-to-person, we don’t want them to get all dirty or grubby,” Lane said.

Now, Lane carries the cards everywhere and has perfected his positivity pitch.

Dozens of cars stopped at the lemonade stand in Avon’s Ian’s Pointe neighborhood. Many tried to hand Lane and his friends money and were shocked when they realized the drinks and snacks were free.

“It’s a great thing, because a lot of people think that it’s being lost, so to see this type of act still going on especially in today’s society, is very impressive,” one neighbor said.

“I feel like there’s a lot of really good people that can make a difference just by doing something so small, like just waving and saying good morning, holding the door for someone, smiling, all those little things can make someone’s day and can make a huge impact on them.” Lane said.

If you want to get in on the fun, you don’t have to wait to receive a card from Lane, just use the #SummerKindnessChallenge on social media. Lane plans to continue his acts of kindness at least through the summer months, but said he is enjoying the effort and could just keep it going even once school starts back up.