INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Best Buy is set to open Amazon Alexa and Google Home “experience stores.”

The retailer announced it would open 700 of the new mini stores across the country.

The mini stores, located near the smart home department, are intended to allow customers to explore “what’s possible with the voice technology” with the help of specially trained Geek Squad agents and other employees.

