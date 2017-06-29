Celebrate the 4th at the President Harrison Home

If you’re spending the day in Indianapolis hoping to snag a perfect spot to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has fun, FREE activities for the whole family – you can walk to!

What more patriotic way to spend July 4 than at the home of Indiana’s only President?

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting an Independence Day Social on July 4, 1-4 p.m.

Your family can sign their names to the Declaration of Independence, tour the first floor of the president’s home (alongside reenactors), play vintage games like hoops and grace or croquet, make crafts, and enjoy ice cream (a scoop is $3 and proceeds benefit the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site).

Enjoy the afternoon learning about America’s Hoosier president, Benjamin Harrison, who (fun fact) began the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools, and businesses.

