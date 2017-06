LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A central Indiana family is honoring their daughter’s life by doing random acts of kindness.

Thursday marks three years since Maddie Ross died from complications during gladden surgery. She was born with spina bifida and always had a smile on her face. So, on her third “angelversary” her family is doing what they can to put smiles on people’s faces.

They will be handing out roses and surprising both the Lawrence Police and Fire Departments.