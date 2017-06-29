Leaders break ground on City-County Building renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction is underway on renovations to the City-County Building plaza in downtown Indianapolis.

City leaders broke ground on the project Thursday morning.

The project, which has been discussed for some time, is moving forward after the original plans were scrapped and replaced.

Upgrades at the City-County Building plaza will include a new lawn for special events, a new walkway and an interactive water feature.

The cost? $9 million.

Mayor Hogsett had this to say at the ground-breaking: “This building is for the people, and in so doing we’re obligated to make sure that it matches the passion and vibrancy of the people of the city of Indianapolis.”

“The endowment shares the enthusiasm that Mayor Hogsett and other city leaders have about this plaza to become another thriving downtown public space, one that invites individuals and families to enjoy active recreation in the center of our city,” said Ace Yakey, vice president of community development at Lilly Endowment.

City leaders say that the City-County Building was built 55 year ago, and it’s long overdue for a makeover.

The city expects the new plaza to be completed in less than a year.