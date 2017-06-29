10 escape west side blaze; 2 residents, 1 firefighter injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten people escaped a west side blaze that left two residents and a firefighter injured.

Crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of West Michigan Street — that’s near Michigan Street and Tibbs Avenue — around 9:49 p.m. Thursday on a call of an apartment fire with entrapment.

According to Rita Reith with Indianapolis Fire Department, it’s not yet clear what started the fire or where in the residence it started. The building — a three-story house converted into apartments — was showing heavy smoke and fire when crews arrived.

Nine of the people inside the building were able to get out on their own, but one woman in a second floor unit could not, as her door was too hot to leave. Firefighters assisted her out of the building, and she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with a slight leg injury.

No word yet on damages.