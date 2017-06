HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Crews are currently on scene of a Hamilton County house fire.

According to Hamilton County Dispatch, crews initially received the call about a fire at a house located in the 1400 block of West 186th Street at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene minutes later and began battling the flames.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire.