‘Confirmed homicide’ at north side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives were at the scene of a “confirmed homicide” at an apartment complex on the north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 2000 block of West 79th Street on a report of shots fired at 10:32 p.m. Thursday. The apartments are between Township Line and Harcourt roads.

A tweet at 11:44 p.m. said an IMPD public information officer “is headed to the 2000 block of Moray (Court) on a confirmed homicide.” That’s off West 79th Street.

No ambulance was called to the scene, a police dispatcher said.

No additional details were immediately available from IMPD.