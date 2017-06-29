How to take care of your clothes to make them last longer

Protect your garments, make them last and save some money! Nicole Busch, Chief Stylist, Nicole Blair Wear, shows us how!

ABOUT NICOLE:

NICOLE BUSCH- Wardrobe Stylist & Lifestyle Consultant

Nicole Busch owner & CEO of Nicole Blair Wear, an image and consulting firm. Nicole specializes in building confidence in women, wardrobe styling and lifestyle consulting. Nicole is a bra expert, fashion guru and trend analyst.

How to Care for your Garments:

PROTECT YOUR CLOTHES:

Hangers: Wooden Hangers are perfect for Mens Suits

https://www.containerstore.com/s/closet/hangers/wooden/superior-natural-wooden-hangers/123d?productId=10000043

https://www.containerstore.com/s?source=form&q=wooden+trouser+hangers&submit=

Shoulder Covers:

https://www.containerstore.com/s/peva-shoulder-covers/d?productId=10000086&q=suit%20protectors

Garment Shields:

http://www.sears.com/hollywood-fashion-secrets-qcc117146-hollywood-fashion-secrets-garment/p-SPM14151783632?sid=IDx20110310x00001i&gclid=CLrN_tHC3tQCFY22wAod7qEBZA&gclsrc=aw.ds&dclid=CLWIldLC3tQCFVk6TwodK9oK8g

Cedar & Lavender Sachet

https://www.containerstore.com/s/closet/clothing-shoe-care/cedar-lavender-sachet/12d?productId=10008086

SHOES:

Waterproof protection (clean and protect)

http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/synovia-suede-nubuk-protector-10-oz/3865761?cm_mmc=google-_-productads-_-9386044193_-_-85904493&rkg_id=h-85d44b0c6a70770d6e3cb1948b2c4dc2_t-1498584000&adpos=1o17&creative=57224590913&device=c&network=g&gclid=COTMoLjE3tQCFUWewAodla4Cpg

Suede Cleaner:

https://www.amazon.com/Lincoln-Cleaner-Nubuck-Leather-Fabric/dp/B00B6SQH52

Shoe Trees:

http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nordstrom-mens-shop-cedar-shoe-tree-men/3032562?cm_mmc=google-_-productads-_-9383408153_-_-2124115&rkg_id=h-85d44b0c6a70770d6e3cb1948b2c4dc2_t-1498583268&adpos=1o1&creative=57186575033&device=c&network=g&gclid=CO_z79rB3tQCFQMxaQodD_sHBg

MISCELLANEOUS:

-Remove dry cleaning from hangers and plastic

-Fold sweaters (store clean free of perfume)

-Fold Modal Fabric (overtime is stretches)

-Fold heavy embellished items vs hanging

-Pleated, suede and leather skirts should be hung using clip hangers

-Hang all silk, rayon and cotton blouses

-Cotton is durable but not in destructive

