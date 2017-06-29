IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left 1 dead, another critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and a second person critically injured.

According to IMPD, 19-year-old Damarcus Jackson has been taken into custody in connection the deadly April 3 shooting.

Police initially responded to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive on a report of multiple people shot. After arriving on scene, a male and a female were both discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, the female, later identified as Lonniesha Wellington, passed away. The man injured in the shooting was her husband, Alexis Wellington.

Jackson faces preliminary charges for murder and attempted murder.