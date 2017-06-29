Man charged after two Ben Davis students killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash involving two Ben Davis students.

27-year-old Daniel Cannon faces multiple charges related to the deaths of 18-year-old Brandon Gross and 17-year-old Taylor Parsons. Three more people were injured in that vehicle during the crash. Michael Blackmore was in a coma for several days, had an aortic tear around his heart and had several fractures. One juvenile in the car was in a coma for several days. Another juvenile was unconscious at the crash scene.

Cannon faces seven felony charges for criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

On April 18, Indiana State Police were called to a crash on I-70 near the Harding Street exit for a rollover crash. Gross died on the scene and Parson died at a hospital later that evening.

Witnesses stated that a second vehicle may have been involved as a contributing factor to the crash. Detectives later identified Cannon as the driver of the second vehicle.

On April 19, he admitted in an interview with police that he had been chasing the vehicle. He said that his sister had an incident with the people inside of the vehicle at West Park and that someone in that vehicle had thrown something at his vehicle when he arrived at the park. He said he chased the vehicle in order to get the license plate number off it, stating that he was driving at least 90 miles per hour and that the other vehicle exceeded 100 miles per hour.

He said he saw the other vehicle attempt to swerve off of the interstate, lose control and then roll several times. Cannon kept driving and left the scene.

The three survivors of the crash said that Danielle Cannon, the sister of Daniel Cannon, and another woman identified as Felicity Lowry, attempted to start a fight with their group at West Park. When Daniel Cannon’s vehicle arrived, they believed he was there to help the two women in attacking and robbing their group.

The group then fled the scene with Parson driving the vehicle.

Formal charges were filed against Cannon on Wednesday.