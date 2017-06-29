Names released of 2 dead following Evansville house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Authorities have released the names of two women who died in a southwestern Indiana house explosion that also injured three other people.

The Vanderburgh County coroner’s office say Sharon F. Mand and Kathleen Woolems both died from smoke inhalation following Tuesday’s blast in Evansville. Their ages weren’t released.

The Evansville Fire Department has said natural gas buildup may have caused the explosion, but other gases could be to blame.

The explosion and fire destroyed the house. Investigators have said it was possible the amount of destruction could make it impossible to determine the explosion’s cause.