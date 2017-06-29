New app called Wag! lets you request dog walkers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been said before that there is a smartphone app for everything. There is now a new app in Indianapolis called Wag!

With a couple of clicks on the Wag! app, you can request someone to walk your dog with as little as 30 minutes notice.

Owners can follow along with the walk live on their smartphone and see exactly where their dog is on the map. At the end of every walk a “pup report” is given. This includes pictures and/or videos of the dog, a map, and where the dog did its business is also recorded.

The app first launched in 2015 in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco but it new to Indianapolis.

“I absolutely love it. It’s really easy, I like the walkers and my dogs get so excited,” said Karen Kuhn, who has two dogs and uses Wag! frequently.

Kuhn said she works long hours and travels often so this tool is beneficial to her.

“Quickly I can just ask somebody to come and let my dog and give them a little bit of exercise so they get that little bit of TLC,” Kuhn added.

For Natalie Mcfadden it is an opportunity to make some quick money. Mcfadden is a college student and home for the summer.

“It’s been really awesome. Everyone that I’ve talked to says that sounds like a dream job and I’m like it is, it is. It’s really fun, I get to walk dogs all day,” Mcfadden said.

She said since she started the job in May she has made close to $1,000.

Walks come in increments of 20, 30, or 60 minutes. A 20 minute walk costs $14 and an hour walk costs $30. Tips of the owner’s choice can be left on top of that.

“They just come in. They know exactly where the leases are. I’ve got fresh bags for them in case they do their business and they just take them for the walk,” Kuhn said of the service.

Walkers have to go through a background check and interview process before they are allowed on the job. If owner’s have a preference of a walker, they can select a preferred walker within the app.

The service also allows for dog sitting and boarding. In the future there are plans to add a training feature.