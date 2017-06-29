Pop superstar Adele hints ’25’ tour is her last

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 image released by NBC, Adele performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, that Adele, leading nominee Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd and Little Big Town will perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 15. Adele, who has won 10 Grammys, will qualify for nominations at next years awards show because she released music after the Sept. 30, 2015 deadline. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album “25” will be her last.

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she said.

The “Hello” singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.

