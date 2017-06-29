State police find 4 lbs. suspected marijuana during traffic stop

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men from Ohio face charges after Indiana State Police say they found nearly four pounds of what they suspect is marijuana during a traffic stop.

Jessie Gaines, 20, and Keenan Hutchinson, 19 — both of Middletown, Ohio — each face a preliminary felony charge of dealing marijuana.

Thursday around 9:58 a.m., a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70 near Cloverdale in Putnam County, after authorities observed a 2004 Audi passenger car for following too closely.

A conversation with the driver, Gaines, and the passenger, Hutchinson, led to a probably cause search of the car, uncovering roughly four pounds of suspected marijuana in the car’s trunk.

The men were reportedly on their way to Middletown, Ohio, from Terre Haute.

The suspected marijuana would bring between $12,000 and $16,000 in street value, according to state police.

Gaines and Hutchinson were taken to the Putnam County Jail.