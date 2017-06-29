State’s oldest known bald eagle spotted at Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 29-year-old bald eagle first brought to Indiana as a nestling in 1988 has been spotted at Monroe Lake.

The female bald eagle is identified as C43, the number on her leg band. She was first brought to Indiana from Alaska as part of a restoration program and is the oldest known wild eagle in Indiana.

It’s believed C43 may be one of the top 10 oldest wild eagles in the United States. She was spotted Saturday at Monroe Lake near Bloomington.

The Department of Natural Resources estimates there are up to 300 eagle nesting territories in Indiana, with confirmed active nests.