Suspect hit in officer-involved shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot in a police-action shooting on the city’s near northwest side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a suspect was shot by an officer in the area of West 23rd Street and Aqueduct Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
It is unclear at this point what lead up to the shooting. However, 24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.
The identity and condition of the suspect has not been released.
