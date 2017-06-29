Suspect hit in officer-involved shooting on near northwest side

Suspect shot by IMPD on June 29, 2017. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot in a police-action shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a suspect was shot by an officer in the area of West 23rd Street and Aqueduct Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

It is unclear at this point what lead up to the shooting. However, 24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

The identity and condition of the suspect has not been released.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

