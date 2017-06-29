Three employees catch man who caused company to lock down

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A company lock down didn’t stop three employees in Bartholomew County from stopping the man that forced the lock down.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Rightway Fasteners, Inc. shortly after 1 a.m. On arrival, Deputy Jon Lanning saw two Rightway Fasteners employees holding down Aaron Gillespie, 35, of Glenwood, Iowa. Gillespie is wanted on felony warrants in Iowa and is wanted for questioning by another Indiana agency.

Rightway Fasteners, Inc. was on lock down after an Everbridge Alert reported that Gillespie was in the area armed and dangerous.

Rightway employee Wayde Schmeski said he was near the northeast corner of the building when he saw Gillespie run through the parking lot. Schmeski ran after Gillespie, and notified Benjamin Jones, who was at the back of the building. Jones said that he had Gillespie on the ground and held him there until a third employee, Shawn Snyder, came to help.

Deputies found a white, powdery substance in Gillespie’s pocket. Gillespie said it was methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office received information earlier that evening that Gillespie was with a female and staying in or near a campground in Bartholomew County.

Deputy Andrew Whipker checked the campground and was told Gillespie and the woman were there. While waiting for other units to arrive, Gillespie’s vehicle left the campground and Whipker followed.

Whipker and Deputy Andrew Dougan conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. The female driver, identified as 23-year-old Bailey Davenport of Philadelphia, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Davenport was apprehended a short time later.

Deputies found a loaded firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Deputies returned to the campsite to search for Gillespie. Sheriff Matthew Myers arrived on scene and spoke with Davenport who admitted that she lied about Gillespie’s whereabouts. She said he was likely on foot in the area.

Deputies, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police officers and CPD K9 units searched the area with the assistance of two drones from the Bargersville Fire Department. Units were unable to locate Gillespie. His vehicle and camper were seized.

Both Gillespie and Davenport are being held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail.