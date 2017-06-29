Watch Pee Wee players take on NFL mascots in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Pee Wee football players from Central Indiana joined forces Thursday night to take on mascots from around the NFL — and there was no holding back.

Carmel High School played host to the NFL Mascots vs. Pee Wee’s game for the second straight year. Colts Mascot Blue and his friends signed autographs and took pictures before taking on young football players from Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield and Avon in a hard hitting game.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited the Make-A-Wish and the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.