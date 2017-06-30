3 in custody after chase on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people are in custody following a chase on the city’s northwest side Friday morning.

According to police, the chase began after spotting a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the 25th and High School road area about three to four days ago.

The car chase only last about a half mile in the 30th Street and Lawndale Avenue area. At that time, two of the three suspects then took off on foot. Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspects.

Police have said that all suspects are juveniles.

No one was injured in the incident.