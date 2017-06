INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from Wayne Township, Pike Township and Indianapolis fire departments rescued a person at Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Crews were dispatched to Rick’s Cafe Boatyard — that’s on Dandy Trail off 38th Street — on a call of a possible person drowning around 4:47 p.m. Friday.

According to a tweet from Wayne Township Fire Department, one male victim was located and is being taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition:

1 male drowning victim has been located and being transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/F7qFIq6hpu — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 30, 2017