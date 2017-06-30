Healthy dishes designed for new moms

Cue the awww’s… and for good reason! Meet this precious little one and her momma, Audrey Barron of Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe. Today on Indy Style, Audrey shows us a few recipes that are awesome for women who want to support a healthy reproductive system ~ pre or post baby.

Pumpkin Pesto Pasta with Summer Fruit

In the summertime it’s nice to have lighter dishes that can still fill us up. This is the season for zucchini, peaches and herbs.

The fresh fruit and zucchini is helpful in not only providing nutrients and minerals important for mama and baby health, they provide hydration and fiber. This is exactly what a mama needs to stay regular, which is very helpful after having a baby!

Pumpkin seeds are known for aiding both woman and men in nourishing their reproductive organs ~ helping with healthy fertility. They are also a clean source of easily digestible protein.

A healthy baby starts even before the mama becomes pregnant. The mother passes on her DNA to her baby and the healthier the mama (and the papa) are when conception happens, the better start the little one will have. And it goes without saying, what a mother eats during pregnancy and while nursing also directly affects the baby. And the healthier mama is eating, the more energy she will have to take care of not only the baby, but also herself, which is just as important.

I love this recipe because the pesto can be kept in the fridge for 3-5 days, and used as desired. The noodles can also last 2-3 days once spiralized. This recipe can be adjusted to add anything one desires, including marinated veggies, other fruits or additional protein of choice.

Cheers to your health!

Serves approximately 4 people

Pesto

2 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups basil leaves (or any fresh herbs you have)

1 – 1 ½ cups water (depending on how thick you want it to be)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cloves garlic

Noodles & Such

8 cups spiralized zucchini noodles

2 cups sliced peaches

2 cups sliced strawberries

¼ cup hemp seeds

¼ cup chopped fresh herbs

To make your pesto, blend all ingredients until smooth in the blender To make your pasta, blend noodles and sauce together in large mixing bowl until noodles are coated. Add your peaches, strawberries and hemp seeds and gently mix in. Plate your pasta and sprinkle with your fresh herbs and serve with love.

Can’t Beet it – Summer Salad

It’s summer right now in Indiana, which means it’s a great time for fresh veggies and fruits in season and local. New mamas can really benefit from the boosted nutrient content of local veggies versus veggies that are coming from states or even countries away. I highly recommend checking out your local farmers market and even trying your hand at growing your own herbs or veggies!

Beets are deeply nourishing for the blood, liver and kidneys ~ very important for pre and post pregnancy. We’ve also added walnuts, hemp and sunflower seeds along with the tahini, which means this dish is packing a ton of protein and calcium.

The immense amount of lemon along with the strawberries and arugula mean an abundance of vitamin C to keep the immune system kickin in high gear ~ especially important for the Post Partum mamas.

Enjoy!

Serves approximately 4 people

Salad

2 cups cubed and steamed beets

2 cups sliced strawberries

1 cup crushed walnuts

4 cups arugula

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup hemp seeds

¼ cup sunflower seeds

Dressing

1 cup fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon ginger juice (you can also add just a nob of fresh ginger)

5 tablespoon wheat-free Tamari

2 tablespoons raw honey

½ cup cold-pressed olive oil

¼ cup raw tahini paste

½ cup water

To make dressing: Place all of your ingredients except the oil in your blender. Begin blending at med-low speed. While blending, drizzle olive oil in until completely blended and emulsified. To put your salad together, start with your arugula and then top with your beets, strawberries and the rest of your ingredients. Serve dressing on the side or drizzle over everything.

To learn more, visit www.ezrasenlightenedcafe.com.