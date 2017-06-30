How to have a blast in Indy on the Fourth

There’s so much going on in Downtown Indy this holiday weekend. From music to fireworks, Downtown Indy, Inc. has got it covered. Jacqueline Cromleigh, Community Engagement Manager, Downtown Indy, Inc., tells us more:

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform a one-night-only concert at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park June 30 at 8 p.m. Star Spangled Symphony will highlight patriotic favorites including “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” and conclude with a fireworks show. Tickets are $30; $10 for children 3 – 12. Indianapolis Indians Games | All weekend: Embrace America’s favorite pastime at Victory Field. The Indianapolis Indians take on Louisville July 1 – 3 with special promotions each day. Stay after the game July 3 for a special fireworks show. Come back July 4 as the Tribe takes on Columbus at 6:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stay after the game for two fireworks shows – the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest and the Indians’ own fireworks show. The first 14,200 fans will receive rally towels. Tickets are $12 – $18 or $38 for the Cove.

Have a blast Downtown on the Fourth

Downtown is the place to be for all the holiday weekend fun. There’s more than just a great fireworks show. Take advantage of fantastic food, festivals and music taking place Fourth of July weekend. Watch the Indianapolis Indians, listen to live music on the Canal, party on the Plaza and more.

Friday, June 30

From June 27 – July 1, see more than 1,000 of the top athletes and Rio Olympians for the Philips 66 USA Swimming National Championships & World Championship Trials at the Indiana University Natatorium. Cheer on the swimmers that will compete to represent Team USA in the World Championship.

Sit back and enjoy live music at the Indianapolis Zoo from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. during the Zoolapalooza concert series. Enjoy music from The Bishops, “Americana” food stations, a full bar and kid’s activities. Stroll around the Zoo (both the animals and rides are available until 7 p.m.) Concerts are included with regular Zoo admission.

Saturday, July 1

The Annual Taste of Indy blends the city’s most unique restaurants with an exhibition of the city’s best live local music, with events and activities for the entire family on Monument Circle. The festival takes places from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and includes Asian, Soul, Greek, Mediterranean, Cajun, Hispanic and American food. Tickets are $8; FREE for kids six and younger.

Watch a film outside at the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s amphitheater as part of the Summer Nights Film Series. Starting at dusk, the IMA will screen the family-friendly Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Bring the whole family and arrive early for interactive pre-show programming and to play Mini Golf (extra fee). Tickets are $12; $8 for members.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Howl at the Moon July 1 for the Red, White & Brew Bash. The night includes themed drink specials and free admission if you wear red, white and blue.

Watch the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun at 4 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Spend the holiday weekend cheering on your home team.

Start your holiday weekend off with a Hoagie Eating Contest July 1. Hoagies & Hops wants to see how fast you can eat an 18” hoagie. Enter by June 28 for $20 and receive a t-shirt, donation to Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation, one hoagie and bragging rights. The contest takes place at Flat 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Monday, July 3

Judge Sarah Evans Barker will preside over the Naturalization Ceremony for new U.S. citizens at 10 a.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Admission to the ceremony is FREE.

Tuesday, July 4

The fifth annual INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer will feature 311, New Romantics and The Skints at the Pavilion at Pan Am at 7:30 p.m. Before the concert, check out the INDYpendence street fest on the Plaza with food trucks, vendors and Fourth of July fun. The event runs from 3 – 10 p.m. and benefits the Love Hope Strength Foundation and the St. Francis Patient Assistance Fund. Tickets are $35 standing; $45 seated.

Take a six-mile tour of some of the best sites and destinations in Downtown Indy during the Firecracker 6 Run/Walk. Wear patriotic colors and participate in the 6-mile run/walk or the 6k run/walk. This run starts at 8 a.m. at City Market and benefits Team RWB. Tickets are $30 – $35 in advance or $40 race day.

Bring the family to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for the Independence Day Social from 1 – 4 p.m. for antique games, entertainment and ice cream. Adults can take a tour of the first floor of the home complete with historic enactors and kids can participate in crafts. This event is free to attend.

Enjoy Latino and American food, music and entertainment, a kid’s area and open market and great views of the Downtown fireworks at 4th of July ¡Ole! at St. Mary Catholic Church from 3 – 11 p.m. Admission to the festival is free.

During a special edition of Indiana Historical Society’s Concerts on the Canal series, hear the Indianapolis Municipal Band from 6 – 8 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket and sit on the grassy hill across the Canal for free or reserve a table on the Terrace. After the concert, attendees can view the fireworks from the History Center parking lot or along the Canal Walk.

Celebrate the holiday while enjoying rooftop views. Fountain Square Theatre Building’s Rooftop 4th of July Celebration at 7 p.m. includes dinner, drinks and duckpin bowling, plus a spectacular view of the Downtown fireworks. Must be 21+. Tickets are $80.

Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy live music at the Rathskeller Biergarten. The Doo! performs from 7 – 11 p.m. with a $5 cover charge. Bonus: the Biergarten offers a great view of the Downtown fireworks.

Celebrate the holiday at Metazoa Brewing Company for the 4th of July Block Party from 2 – 11:30 p.m. The event will feature the funk-soul band Busty & the Bass, Michigan Rattlers, Indy’s own Audiodacity and more. Fans will enjoy specialty beer tappings throughout the day, food, a pet-friendly atmosphere and a pristine view of the Downtown Indy fireworks show. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of; $35 for a four-pack.

