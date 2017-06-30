How to report fireworks violations this Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff is asking you not to call 911 for fireworks violations this weekend and over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to an advisory just released Thursday, Sheriff John Layton said it is one of the busiest weekends of the year for dispatchers. In 2016, he said his dispatch center answered more than 9,200 calls in a 48-hour period over the 4th of July. That’s nearly 200 calls per hour.

So, he says unless people are injured or property is damaged due to fireworks, you should use the non-emergency telephone line 317-327-3811 to report fireworks violations.

Sheriff Layton said “please consider that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible. Citizens who choose to call the non-emergency line can make a real difference in ensuring that someone who really needs help, gets it faster.”

In Marion County, from June 28 until July 9, except on the Fourth of July, fireworks can be set off between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset. Sunset this week is around 9:15 p.m.

On Independence Day, those legal hours are expanded to 10 a.m. until midnight.

You must be 18 to buy fireworks and an adult must be present while using fireworks. Also, if you aren’t lighting fireworks on your own property, make sure you have permission from the person who lives there.

Many Indiana counties, cities, and towns have their own fireworks laws and it’s good to be familiar with those before heading into the holiday.