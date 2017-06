INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday is a big day for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD is set to receive a huge donation that will help save the lives of its four-legged officers.

The $65,000 donation will go towards putting all of their 25 K-9s in tactical vests.

The announcement will take place Friday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse where the dogs will be fitted with the vests.

For more on this story, click on the video.