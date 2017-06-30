Instagram stars blocking offensive comments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Instagram started to automatically block offensive comments.

The app began using artificial intelligence Thursday to go beyond simple keyword filters.

The use of the technology is also a test case for Facebook as it is looking to improve its own moderation and filtering.

Instagram also announced a new spam filter, which it had quietly been testing over the last couple of months.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.