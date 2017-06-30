MSNBC anchor pair strike back at Trump’s tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed in Friday’s Washington Post co-signed by anchors Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the cable television talk show hosts acknowledged making critical statements about Trump’s presidency, but said that “our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal.”

They added, “America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president.”

“We have out doubts,” they wrote, “but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

Trump on Thursday sent a Twitter post calling the pair “low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe.