MSNBC anchor pair strike back at Trump’s tweets

In this April 22, 2013 file photo, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. President Donald Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe."(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed in Friday’s Washington Post co-signed by anchors Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the cable television talk show hosts acknowledged making critical statements about Trump’s presidency, but said that “our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal.”

They added, “America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president.”

“We have out doubts,” they wrote, “but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

Trump on Thursday sent a Twitter post calling the pair “low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe.

