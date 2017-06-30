Pedestrian struck and killed in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Kokomo Thursday morning.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street just before noon for an accident involving a pedestrian.

After arriving on scene, officers learned that a 66-year-old male driver headed westbound on Markland Avenue hit a 48-year-old pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

The name and identity of pedestrian has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7600.