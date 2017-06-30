Pokemon North American International Championships draws thousands

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands were visiting in downtown Indianapolis on Friday for Pokemon North American International Championships.

Close to 2,000 people will be at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

Those attending the Pokemon North American International Championships will see trading card games, video game competitions and head-to-head battles.

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo stopped by to get a look at the festivities and talk to attendees.

