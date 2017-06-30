Rally remembers victim of police-action shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During a rally Friday afternoon at Indianapolis City Market, dozens spoke out about the deadly police shooting of Aaron Bailey.

Police say they pulled over Bailey for a traffic violation. They say a few minutes later, he drove off, leading them on a short chase until he crashed at 23rd and Aqueduct streets. That’s where the officers fired the fatal shots.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating whether or not the shooting was justified.

Bailey’s daughter, Erica Bailey, spoke at the rally.

“It’s really upsetting to lose a family member and for them not to be around you anymore every day when you are waking up. My dad was just really outgoing. He was a good person. I don’t care about his past. He loved his kids and he loved his family.”

His daughter says a vigil for her father will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday at East 23rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, according to his daughter.