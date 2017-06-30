Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Elkhart man.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, 60-year-old Robert Swidzinski was last seen Friday June 30 around 1 a.m. in Elkhart.

Swidzinski is described as a white male, five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds with grayish brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Swidzinski was wearing a blue-green ziup up jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and possibly a gray sweatshirt.

He is thought to be in danger and may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Swidzinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.