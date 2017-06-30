What you need to plan a fun 4th of July bash

We’re in the middle of the summer season, so one of the top lifestyle experts in the country is on a mission to remind people that it’s never too late to plan a great party! TV Host and Practically Posh Author Robyn Moreno shares ways to plan a Fourth of July Bash, family reunion, pool party or a summer soiree, along with some tips and tricks for great entertaining.

POSH PARTY IDEAS FROM ROBYN MORENO :

SIZZLING THEMES—A few easy ways to turn any fun weekend into a party your friends and family will never forget

FOOD STYLE FOR A SMILE –Food presentation & why it can make or break a party

MAKING MEMORIES—Special suggestions to bring families and friends together

Robyn Bio: Robyn Moreno is a Latina Lifestyle Expert, Emmy-nominated TV Host, and Author.

As a sought after lifestyle expert, Robyn appears regularly on The Today Show, Weekend Today, the CBS Early Morning Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Fox and Friends, CNBC, and Better TV among other national and local outlets.

Robyn believes personal style can be easily achieved in all areas of your life regardless of budget—a philosophy she touted in her popular book Practically Posh: The Smart Girl’s Guide to a Glam Life (Harper Collins) and one she shares with customers in the NYC vintage store she co-founded: A Little Wicked.

Robyn crosses all media platforms to dispense her honest and fun advice. She was nominated for an Emmy as the host of Plum Daily Hamptons, a daily lifestyle show on the Plum Network, and has written fashion, travel, and lifestyle articles for Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Cosmo For Latinas, Latina, Woman’s Day, Quest, Beach, Plum Hamptons, The New York Daily News, Redbook.com, Jetsetter.com, TheLatinKitchen.com, and About.com.

A proud Latina of Mexican-American heritage, Robyn has co-written, and co-edited two Latino-centric books: Suave: The Latin Male (Rizzoli), a fashion book about Latino style icons and Border-line Personalities: A New Generation of Latinas Dish on Sex, Sass, and Cultural Shifting (Harper Collins) an honest and irreverent anthology about life as a modern Latina.

A native Texan and certified yoga teacher, Robyn spends her time between East Hampton, New York and New York City with baby girl and hubby.

