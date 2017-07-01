Celebrating the 4th of July in your area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of what’s going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.
Bartholomew County
- COLUMBUS: Enjoy a fireworks show choreographed to music on July 3 at Columbus Municipal Airport (4770 Ray Boll Blvd) — magic show at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.
Boone County
- LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School (1800 N Grant St, Lebanon, IN 46052). Rain date: July 7.
- WHITESTOWN: Go to the Whitestown Independence Day of Celebration July 3 starting at dusk at Eagle Church (5801 S Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075)
- ZIONSVILLE: Watch on July 4 at dusk from Zionsville Lions Club Park (115 South Elm Street, Zionsville, IN 46077), parking is $5. Rain date: July 8.
Brown County
- On July 1, fireworks start at dusk at the Brown County High School football field. Rain date is July 4.
- Celebrate at Brown County Inn on July 4 with music, food, miniature golf, shuffleboard, games, and alcoholic beverages for purchase, from 5 p.m. to dusk. Admission is free.
Carroll County
- BURLINGTON: Burlington Community Club is sponsoring a 4th of July celebration at Burlington Community Park on July 1. A hog roast will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. with entertainment by The Time Travelers from 7 p.m. until fireworks begin at dusk.
- DELPHI: Enjoy festivities July 4 at Delphi High School (501 Armory Rd., Delphi, IN) with ice cream and food vendors at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
- FLORA: Enjoy at dusk July 4 at Flora Park
- LAKE FREEMAN: See fireworks July 2 at 10 p.m. Rain date: July 3.
Clinton County
- FRANKFORT: Celebrate on July 4 at TPA Park (1 Adrian Marks Dr, Frankfort, IN 46041) where fireworks start at 10:15 p.m.
Delaware County
- MUNCIE: Enjoy the Summer Stage Festival (1200 West Minnestrista Parkway Muncie, IN 47303), starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.
- YORKTOWN: Head to Morrow’s Meadow Park (1901 S. Tiger Dr. Yorktown, IN 47396) for a canoe race, cardboard boat race, pie baking contest, food and fireworks!
Hamilton County
- CARMEL: Carmelfest fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, at Civic Square, rain or shine.
- FISHERS:
- Enjoy the Saxony Independence Celebration Concert and fireworks at Witten Park (13257 Saxony Blvd., Fishers, IN 46037), free on July 3 from 7 to 10:15 p.m.
- Or head to the Star Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie (13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038) July 4. Tickets available here.
- NOBLESVILLE: Free fun for all July 4 from 6-10 p.m. (18111 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46060) or 10 p.m. at Morse Park and Beach (19777 Morse Park Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060)
- WESTFIELD: Join in as Westfield Rocks the 4th at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Grand Park (19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074) — it’s free!
Hancock County
- GREENFIELD: You can catch the fireworks beginning at dusk at Greenfield Middle School (1440 North Franklin Street).
Hendricks County
- BROWNSBURG: Enjoy fireworks around 10 p.m. on July 4 at Arbuckle Acres Park (200 N. Green St.)
- DANVILLE: Head to Danville Community High School (100 Warrior Way) on July 4 at 10:10 p.m.
- PITTSBORO: Watch the fireworks starting at 9:55 p.m. July 4 at Scamahorn Park.
- PLAINFIELD: Celebrate at 9:55 p.m. on July 4 at Hummel Park (1500 S. Center St.)
Henry County
- Go out to Henry County Memorial Park (2221 N. Memorial Drive) for fun and fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Johnson County
- EDINBURGH: Festivities begin at the Firecracker Festival at Edinburgh Park on July 4 at 5 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
- FRANKLIN: Join the fun at the Franklin Firecracker Festival, starting at 6 p.m. on July 3, with fireworks around 10:10 p.m. at the courthouse square.
Madison County
- ANDERSON
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3 at the Athletic Park.
- Or head to Indiana’s Most Spectacular Fireworks Show at Hoosier Park Racing on July 4.
Marion County
- BEECH GROVE: Watch the fireworks on July 3 at dusk from Sara Bolton Park (1300 Churchman Avenue). Rain date: July 8.
- INDIANAPOLIS: Head to the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest on July 4 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum.
- MERIDIANS HILLS: Enjoy the Independence Day Social on July 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site (1230 N. Delaware Street).
- SOUTHPORT: The 4th of July parade starts at noon at Southport City Park (6901 Derbyshire Road)
Monroe County
- BLOOMINGTON
- Watch the fireworks at Monroe Lake on July 3 at the Four Winds Lakeside Inn and Marina on Fairfax Road (accessible from Hwy 37 or South Walnut Street, Bloomington, IN 47401) for $7 per vehicle with Indiana state license
- Or head to Southside Christian Church at dusk on July 3 for a free show (500 E. Empire Mill Road, Bloomington, IN 47401
- ELLETTSVILLE: Celebrate with fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Edgewood High School’s football field (601 S. Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville, IN 47429)
Montgomery County
- CRAWFORDSVILLE: Enjoy an all-day festival on July 4 at Milligan Park — fireworks at dusk.
- NEW RICHMOND: Watch fireworks at dusk at New Richmond Park.
Morgan County
- MARTINSVILLE: There’s an all-day festival at Jimmy Nash Park on July 4 with live music, food and fireworks at dusk.
Rush County
- RUSHVILLE: Head to the parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street, a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and fireworks at Rushville Elementary School West starting at dusk.
Shelby County
- SHELBYVILLE
- It’s a fireworks extravaganza on July 3 at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino! Enjoy music, an outdoor picnic, and fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Or watch TQ midget races from 7-9 p.m. at Shelby County Fairgrounds July 7, with fireworks in the evening.
Tippecanoe County
- LAFAYETTE: There’s an all-day party with a Stars and Stripes Concert, then fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Riehle Plaza.;
Tipton County
- TIPTON: The fireworks start at 10:10 p.m at the Tipton County Fairgrounds on July 4.