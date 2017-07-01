Celebrating the 4th of July in your area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of what’s going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.

Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS: Enjoy a fireworks show choreographed to music on July 3 at Columbus Municipal Airport (4770 Ray Boll Blvd) — magic show at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

Boone County

LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School (1800 N Grant St, Lebanon, IN 46052). Rain date: July 7.

WHITESTOWN: Go to the Whitestown Independence Day of Celebration July 3 starting at dusk at Eagle Church (5801 S Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075)

ZIONSVILLE: Watch on July 4 at dusk from Zionsville Lions Club Park (115 South Elm Street, Zionsville, IN 46077), parking is $5. Rain date: July 8.

Brown County

On July 1, fireworks start at dusk at the Brown County High School football field. Rain date is July 4.

Celebrate at Brown County Inn on July 4 with music, food, miniature golf, shuffleboard, games, and alcoholic beverages for purchase, from 5 p.m. to dusk. Admission is free.

Carroll County

BURLINGTON: Burlington Community Club is sponsoring a 4th of July celebration at Burlington Community Park on July 1. A hog roast will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. with entertainment by The Time Travelers from 7 p.m. until fireworks begin at dusk.

DELPHI: Enjoy festivities July 4 at Delphi High School (501 Armory Rd., Delphi, IN) with ice cream and food vendors at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

FLORA: Enjoy at dusk July 4 at Flora Park

LAKE FREEMAN: See fireworks July 2 at 10 p.m. Rain date: July 3.

Clinton County

FRANKFORT: Celebrate on July 4 at TPA Park (1 Adrian Marks Dr, Frankfort, IN 46041) where fireworks start at 10:15 p.m.

Delaware County

MUNCIE: Enjoy the Summer Stage Festival ( 1200 West Minnestrista Parkway Muncie , IN 47303) , starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

, starting at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. YORKTOWN: Head to Morrow’s Meadow Park ( 1901 S. Tiger Dr. Yorktown , IN 47396) for a canoe race, cardboard boat race, pie baking contest, food and fireworks!

Hamilton County

CARMEL: Carmelfest fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, at Civic Square, rain or shine.

FISHERS: Enjoy the Saxony Independence Celebration Concert and fireworks at Witten Park (13257 Saxony Blvd., Fishers, IN 46037), free on July 3 from 7 to 10:15 p.m. Or head to the Star Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie (13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038) July 4. Tickets available here.

NOBLESVILLE: Free fun for all July 4 from 6-10 p.m. (18111 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46060) or 10 p.m. at Morse Park and Beach (19777 Morse Park Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060)

WESTFIELD: Join in as Westfield Rocks the 4th at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Grand Park (19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074) — it’s free!

Hancock County

GREENFIELD: You can catch the fireworks beginning at dusk at Greenfield Middle School (1440 North Franklin Street).

Hendricks County

BROWNSBURG: Enjoy fireworks around 10 p.m. on July 4 at Arbuckle Acres Park (200 N. Green St.)

DANVILLE: Head to Danville Community High School (100 Warrior Way) on July 4 at 10:10 p.m.

PITTSBORO: Watch the fireworks starting at 9:55 p.m. July 4 at Scamahorn Park.

PLAINFIELD: Celebrate at 9:55 p.m. on July 4 at Hummel Park (1500 S. Center St.)

Henry County

Go out to Henry County Memorial Park (2221 N. Memorial Drive) for fun and fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Johnson County

EDINBURGH: Festivities begin at the Firecracker Festival at Edinburgh Park on July 4 at 5 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

FRANKLIN: Join the fun at the Franklin Firecracker Festival, starting at 6 p.m. on July 3, with fireworks around 10:10 p.m. at the courthouse square.

Madison County

ANDERSON Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3 at the Athletic Park. Or head to Indiana’s Most Spectacular Fireworks Show at Hoosier Park Racing on July 4.



Marion County

BEECH GROVE: Watch the fireworks on July 3 at dusk from Sara Bolton Park (1300 Churchman Avenue). Rain date: July 8.

INDIANAPOLIS: Head to the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest on July 4 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum.

MERIDIANS HILLS: Enjoy the Independence Day Social on July 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site (1230 N. Delaware Street).

SOUTHPORT: The 4th of July parade starts at noon at Southport City Park (6901 Derbyshire Road)

Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON Watch the fireworks at Monroe Lake on July 3 at the Four Winds Lakeside Inn and Marina on Fairfax Road (accessible from Hwy 37 or South Walnut Street, Bloomington, IN 47401) for $7 per vehicle with Indiana state license Or head to Southside Christian Church at dusk on July 3 for a free show (500 E. Empire Mill Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

ELLETTSVILLE: Celebrate with fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Edgewood High School’s football field (601 S. Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville, IN 47429)

Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE: Enjoy an all-day festival on July 4 at Milligan Park — fireworks at dusk.

NEW RICHMOND: Watch fireworks at dusk at New Richmond Park.

Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE: There’s an all-day festival at Jimmy Nash Park on July 4 with live music, food and fireworks at dusk.

Rush County

RUSHVILLE: Head to the parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street, a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and fireworks at Rushville Elementary School West starting at dusk.

Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE It’s a fireworks extravaganza on July 3 at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino! Enjoy music, an outdoor picnic, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Or watch TQ midget races from 7-9 p.m. at Shelby County Fairgrounds July 7, with fireworks in the evening.



Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE: There’s an all-day party with a Stars and Stripes Concert, then fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Riehle Plaza.;

Tipton County

TIPTON: The fireworks start at 10:10 p.m at the Tipton County Fairgrounds on July 4.