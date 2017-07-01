IMPD chief to terminate officer after domestic violence arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A probationary officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges and the loss of his job after a domestic violence arrest.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach intends to terminate Probationary Officer Christopher Charles after following allegations of domestic battery, according to a release from the department.

After a reported domestic violence allegation on Friday afternoon, an IMPD sergeant was sent to the Marathon gas station at Thompson Road and Arlington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. to investigate.

After police discovered an off-duty IMPD officer was involved, detectives from the Special Investigation unit were requested.

Charles was arrested and taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

The officer had been employed by IMPD since 2015, including training at the academy and a year on the street classified as a probationary officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.