Man in custody after allegedly shooting woman at bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was placed under arrest Saturday morning after police said he shot a 44-year-old woman in the arm.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Run Inn Bar and Grill in the 6300 block of West 38th Street after police responded to reports of shots fired.

A sergeant who was sitting across the street from the incident noticed 26-year-old Raynard Matthews quickly leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Witnesses confirmed that Matthews got into an altercation with another person at the bar when he shot the victim.

Matthews faces a felony charge of battery.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.