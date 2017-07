INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie stopped by in studio to reflect on the passing of his old pal Hal Fryar. Fryar died of cancer on June 25.

Fryar was known to Hoosiers as TV personality Harlow Hickenlooper.

Fryar was inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2008.

Check out the video to see Wolfsie participate in his own brand of fun.