Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 87-year-old man police say may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

Gioacchino Rizzo was last seen Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in St John and was thought to be on his way to Calumet City, Illinois, but never arrived.

According to Indiana State Police, Rizzo is believed to be in danger.

Rizzo is described as an 87-year-old white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 165 pounds, with gray balding hair, and hazel eyes with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and unknown colored pants, driving a maroon four-door 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana registration of 665GBI.

If you have any information on Gioacchino Rizzo, please contact the Lake County Consolidated Dispatch center at 219-660-0001 or 911.