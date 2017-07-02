1 dead following motorcycle crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a crash left one man dead Saturday night.

It happened near Sheridan in the 24500 block of Jerkwater Road just after 10 p.m.

Preliminary investigations showed a woman was northbound on Jerkwater Road when she collided with 29-year-old Michael Crooks when she attempted to make a left turn.

Crooks was then ejected from his motorcycle and died on scene.

Crooks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and it is believed the woman did not see the motorcycle due to a headlamp possibly not functioning on the motorcycle.

Toxicology reports from the crash are pending.