Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted from Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are searching three children.

Adyson Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown collar-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white polka-dot shirt and diaper.

Peyton Rindahl is a 2-year-old white female, 31 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown collar-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper.

Jayden Rindahl is an 8-month-old white male, 27 inches tall, weighing 22 pounds, with blond curly hair and brown eyes. He last seen wearing a diaper.

The children were last seen around 2 p.m. in Anderson and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The Anderson Police Department believes the children were abducted by Blake Rindahl, 28, who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 215 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a Silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plate 399VED.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Anderson Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.