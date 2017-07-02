Authorities arrest 8 in drug raid on New Castle house

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested on drug-related charges after a home was raided by a Henry County task force.

Court documents say the Henry County Area Drug Task Force was investigating drug-related activity at the house in New Castle for eight months ahead of the raid on Wednesday evening.

The Muncie Star Press reports authorities say marijuana, prescription medication, meth and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the house.

The charges the eight individuals face include possession and visiting a common nuisance.

New Castle police and Indiana State Police also took part in the investigation.