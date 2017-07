WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Charges have been filed against a man who who allegedly injured a woman after a bout of road rage.

Steven Boller is wanted for injuring a woman at the end of May.

It happened at a roundabout on East 161st Street and Carey Road.

Police say Boller was riding his bicycle when he attacked a driver.

He is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury as well as disorderly conduct.

Boller is due in court on July 27 for his initial hearing.