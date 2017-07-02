Daleville mans dies after mower traps him in creek

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Daleville has died after a lawn mower accident that left him trapped underwater in a creek.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 8300 block of South Pugsley Road.

According to Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn, 62-year-old Jeffrey Foster was mowing on his property alongside Bell Creek when the mower somehow went down the embankment.

Hahn says first responders found Foster submerged in Bell Creek with the mower on top of him. They started resuscitation efforts, but Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office will be performing an autopsy Monday morning to determine cause of death.